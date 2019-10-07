Call of Duty: Modern Warfare PS4 Pro Bundle Announced for $399 - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare PlayStation 4 Pro bundle. It will launch alongside the game on October 25 for $399.99 USD / $499.99 CAD.

The bundle includes a physical copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, a jet black 1TB PlayStation 4 Pro, and a jet-black DualShock 4 wireless controller.

Starting October 25, get a PS4 Pro with a copy of @CallOfDuty Modern Warfare for $399.99 USD (MSRP): https://t.co/WQIESWGH9t pic.twitter.com/KiQV2LXMAu — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 7, 2019

Here is an overview of the game and PS4 Pro:

In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare the stakes have never been higher, as players take on the role of lethal Tier One operators in a heart-racing saga that will affect the global balance of power. Players can also enjoy a variety of gameplay options, ranging from a visceral and dramatic single-player story campaign, to classic multiplayer, or cooperative play through a collection of elite operations accessible to all skill levels.

With PlayStation 4 Pro, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare fans can look forward to a number of features to help bring the most photorealistic environments in franchise history to life. 4K TV owners will appreciate 4K resolution using temporal anti-aliasing with dynamic up-sampling, while HD TV players will benefit from increased image clarity through supersampling when playing on PS4 Pro, compared to PS4. Lastly, players with HDR displays can enjoy grounded combat and fast-paced action with high dynamic range color as well.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on October 25.

