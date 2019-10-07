NieR:Orchestra Concert Headed to Chicago, London and Bangkok in Early 2020 - News

Square Enix announced the NieR:Orchestra Concert re:12018 live concert that features music from NieR Replicant & Gestalt and NieR:Automata is coming to the US, UK and Thailand in January and February 2020.

The concert in the US will be held in Chicago at the Rosemont Theatre on January 24, 2020, the UK date will be held at London’s Royal Festival Hall on February 2, 2020, and the Thailand concert will take place in Bangkok’s Prince Mahidol Hall on February 15, 2020.





Read the details on each concert below:

Nier:Orchestra Concert re:12018 Chicago:

Venue: Rosemont Theatre

Rosemont Theatre Date: January 24, 2020

January 24, 2020 More information: https://nierconcert.com/concert/chicago2020/

Nier:Orchestra Concert re:12018 London:

Venue: Royal Festival Hall

Royal Festival Hall Date: February 2, 2020

February 2, 2020 More information: https://nierconcert.com/concert/london2020/

Nier:Orchestra Concert re:12018 Bangkok:

Venue: Prince Mahidol Hall

Prince Mahidol Hall Date: February 15, 2020

February 15, 2020 More information: https://nierconcert.com/concert/bangkok2020/

