The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening Sells 430,000 Units in Europe in 3 Days - Sales

posted 8 hours ago

Nintendo Germany has announced The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening sold over 430,000 units in Europe in just three days. As previously announced It is the fastest-selling Nintendo Switch game in Europe in 2019.

The game also sold 141,375 units in its opening week in Japan, according to Famitsu.





The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening is available now for the Nintendo Switch.

Thanks 4Players.

