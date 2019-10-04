SEGA Ages Columns II: The Voyage Through Time and SEGA Ages Puzzle & Action: Ichidant-R Release Date Revealed - News

SEGA announced Sega Ages Columns II: The Voyage Through Time and Sega Ages Puzzle & Action: Ichidant-R will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop in the west on October 17 for $7.99 each.





Here is an overview of each game:

Columns II: The Voyage Through Time:

Match jewels, fossils, and disks as you take a voyage through time in the second installment of this fun and exciting puzzle series. Control the falling pieces and aim for three-in-a-row in any direction to clear the screen before they stack to the top. Switch between multiple game modes, like “Flash Columns” where you target flashing jewels and unlock secret Jewel Case characters, or “Versus Columns” that pits friends against one another.

Puzzle & Action: Ichidant-R:

Originally released for Japanese arcades back in 1994, this unique spin-off from the Bonanza Bros. features a compilation of wacky mini-games that require sharp thinking and quick reflexes, all set in a fantasy medieval backdrop where you must save a princess from the Demon King. Experience “puzzle and action” in this definitive party game.

