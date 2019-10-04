Mercenaries Wings: The False Phoenix Getting Limited Run Physical Edition - News

Limited Run Games announced it will release a limited run physical edition of Mercenaries Wings: The False Phoenix for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. It will be available in a $34.99 standard edition and a $59.99 limited edition.





Here is an overview of the game:

Mercenaries Wings: The False Phoenix is the latest entry in a classic strategy RPG series which lets you unleash your tactical prowess across an epic, challenging campaign. In this tale, the Kingdom of Dryden tells tales of a phoenix that faced down the nations enemies generations ago; spurred on by that legacy, King Harold is bent on seeking out further conflict. Take part in this story of war, betrayal, magic, and even the redemption of a nation! Throughout the game you must carefully utilize characters and abilities: Set leaders to direct the flow of battle, level up units, change classes, manage equipment, and make key choices to earn glorious victory!

Key Features:

Play your part in a rich, lovingly crafted strategy RPG action game.

Select a leader for each battle, direct the growth of individual units, and outfit them with the right gear to ensure victory.

Experience the twists and turns of a grand story featuring noble battles, magical beasts, and complex, nuanced characters.

Bask in the glorious character illustrations of famed artist Kazama Raita!

