Mario & Luigi RPG Developer AlphaDream Files for Bankruptcy

posted 4 hours ago

Thee studio behind the Mario & Luigi RPG series, AlphaDream, has filed for bankruptcy in the Tokyo district court on October 1. The developers debt reached 465 million yen as of March 2018.

AlphaDream was established in May 1991 and began video game development in 2001. They are mainly known for their work on Mario & Luigi RPG series and the Hamtaro series.





