Survival Game Green Hell Headed to PS4 and Xbox One in 2020

Developer Creepy Jar announced survival game, Green Hell, will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2020. The game is available now for Windows PC.

Read an update on the Windows PC version of the game below:

Alongside updates for plant cultivation and expanded shelters, the Green Hell community will be ecstatic to learn that one of their most requested features is soon on the way. Co-op Mode will be making its way to the game in late 2019 or into next year. Creepy Jar is taking painstaking detail to make sure that this update is perfect, and will provide more updates as development furthers.

Even more exciting, console players will have their day in the jungle when Green Hell launches on both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2020. More details on the way soon!

You can check out the roadmap image above, or see below for details on upcoming updates for Green Hell:

Plant Cultivation – Plant, grow and collect from your own cultivated gardens.

– Plant, grow and collect from your own cultivated gardens. Expanded Shelters – Expand your camp shelter with additional floors.

– Expand your camp shelter with additional floors. Co-op Mode – Survive in the Amazon together with up to 4 players in our most requested feature, co-op mode.

– Survive in the Amazon together with up to 4 players in our most requested feature, co-op mode. Content Update – New playable content… it’s a surprise!

– New playable content… it’s a surprise! Console Versions – Green Hell will be making its way to both Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Stay tuned for more details in the future!

