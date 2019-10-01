X019 Takes Place November 14 to 16 - News

Microsoft announced its annual Xbox event, X019, this year will run from November 14 to 16. A new episode of Inside Xbox will be held at the event on November 14 at 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm UK.

Here is an overview of the event:

Join us for X019 in London, the annual global celebration of all things Xbox. The event will be filled with news, first looks and surprises, and Xbox FanFest, all livestreamed and starting on Inside Xbox. Thousands of fans will join in person, and millions of Xbox fans will join the celebration online. Coverage streams on Mixer from November 14-16, 2019, and tickets go on sale October 1. Whether you’ve been with us for years, months, weeks, or you’re still considering joining our global community, this is a moment where all of us come together.

