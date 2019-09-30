Duke Nukem 3D Composer Begins Lawsuit Against Gearbox & Valve - News

Bobby Prince, the musical mind behind the scores in Doom, Doom II, Duke Nukem 3D, and many more video games has filed a lawsuit against Gearbox, Randy Pitchford, and Valve. Prince says that they used his music in Duke Nukem 3D 20th Anniversary: World Tour, which launched in 2016, without his permission.

The original music, which was used in this re-release, was part of a contract with the original developer Apogee. Prince's lawyers state that "Apogee had a limited right to use Mr. Prince’s music in Duke Nukem 3D in exchange for a royalty equal to $1 per unit sold".

Gearbox purchased certain rights to the Duke Nukem games, but apparently neglected to cover themselves for the use of Prince's music. Perhaps more notable is that Prince alleges that he contacted Randy Pitchford directly and was told he'd be "taken care of", but never received any compensation or royalties. Pitchford also refused to remove the music from the game.

The companies involved have 21 days to respond to the summons.

Sources: Bloomberg law via PCGamer

