Minecraft: Dungeons Opening Cinematic Released - News

Mojang during MINECON Live 2019 earlier today released the opening cinematic for Minecraft: Dungeons.

Here is an overview of the game:

Fight your way through an all-new action-adventure game, inspired by classic dungeon crawlers and set in the Minecraft universe! Up to four friends can play together, or you can brave the dungeons alone. Battle new-and-nasty mobs across action-packed, treasure-stuffed, wildly varied levels, all in an epic quest to defeat the evil Arch-Illager!

Minecraft: Dungeons will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC in spring 2020.

