New Nintendo Releases Next Week - Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate Edition - News

/ 229 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the Nintendo Switch. 22 games in total will release next week.

Here is the full list of games:

September 30

Chop is Dish

October 1

Lanternium

Super Crate Box

Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate Edition

80 Days

YU-NO: A girl who chants love at the bound of this world.

October 2

Spooky Ghosts Dot Com

October 3

CASE: Animatronics

Galaxy Champions TV

Cubixx

Tic-Tac-Letters by POWGI

Neo Cab

fault - milestone one

Candleman

Hexagroove: Tactical DJ

October 4

Rimelands: Hammer of Thor

The Tiny Bang Story

One Night Stand

Beats Runner

Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered

Crossniq+

October 5

Double Switch - 25th Anniversary Edition

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles