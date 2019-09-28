New Nintendo Releases Next Week - Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate Edition - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 229 Views
Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the Nintendo Switch. 22 games in total will release next week.
Here is the full list of games:
September 30
- Chop is Dish
October 1
- Lanternium
- Super Crate Box
- Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate Edition
- 80 Days
- YU-NO: A girl who chants love at the bound of this world.
October 2
- Spooky Ghosts Dot Com
October 3
- CASE: Animatronics
- Galaxy Champions TV
- Cubixx
- Tic-Tac-Letters by POWGI
- Neo Cab
- fault - milestone one
- Candleman
- Hexagroove: Tactical DJ
October 4
- Rimelands: Hammer of Thor
- The Tiny Bang Story
- One Night Stand
- Beats Runner
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered
- Crossniq+
- Double Switch - 25th Anniversary Edition
