New PlayStation Releases Next Week - Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. 14 games in total will release next week.

Here is the full list of games:

September 30

No Way Out – A Dead Realm Tale, PS VR — Digital

October 1

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep, PS4 — Digital

Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2, PS4 — Digital

One Night Stand, PS4 — Digital

ReadySet Heroes, PS4 — Digital

Tic-Tac-Letters By Powgi, PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)

Yu-No: A Girl Who Chants Love at the Bound of this World., PS4 — Digital, Retail

October 2

Carly and the Reaperman: Escape from the Underworld, PS VR — Digital

Ling: A Road Alone., PS4 — Digital

October 3

A Hole New World, PS Vita — Digital

Legrand Legacy: Tale of the Fatebounds, PS4 — Digital

Northgard, PS4 — Digital, Retail

October 4

Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered, PS4 — Digital

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, PS4 — Digital, Retail

