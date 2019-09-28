New PlayStation Releases Next Week - Ghost Recon Breakpoint - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 194 Views
Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. 14 games in total will release next week.
Here is the full list of games:
September 30
- No Way Out – A Dead Realm Tale, PS VR — Digital
October 1
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep, PS4 — Digital
- Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2, PS4 — Digital
- One Night Stand, PS4 — Digital
- ReadySet Heroes, PS4 — Digital
- Tic-Tac-Letters By Powgi, PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)
- Yu-No: A Girl Who Chants Love at the Bound of this World., PS4 — Digital, Retail
October 2
- Carly and the Reaperman: Escape from the Underworld, PS VR — Digital
- Ling: A Road Alone., PS4 — Digital
October 3
- A Hole New World, PS Vita — Digital
- Legrand Legacy: Tale of the Fatebounds, PS4 — Digital
- Northgard, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered, PS4 — Digital
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, PS4 — Digital, Retail
