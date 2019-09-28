New Xbox Releases Next Week - Ghost Recon Breakpoint - News

/ 196 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Microsoft announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the Xbox One in the US. Nine games in total will release next week.

Here is the full list of games:

October 1

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep

Neverwinter: Uprising

October 2

We Were Here Too

Asdivine Kamura

October 3

Legrand Legacy: Tale of the Fatebounds October 4 Northgard

Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered

SlabWell

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles