7 Games Coming to PlayStation Hits Lineup This Fall

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced seven games will be added to the PlayStation Hits lineup this fall. PlayStation Hits are best-selling games for the PlayStation available for $19.99.

The games coming this fall include the following:

Far Cry 4

God of War

Gran Turismo Sport

Rayman Legends

The Crew

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Watch Dogs

