Pokémon Sword and Shield 24 Hour Live Stream Set for October 4

posted 6 hours ago

The Pokemon Company has announced it will host a 24 hour long live stream of Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield. It will start on Friday, October 4 at 6am PDT / 9am EDT.

The live stream will be "from a camera set up in Glimwood Tangle—a strange forest located deep within the Galar region." It will feature a variety of Pokémon that can be discovered in the forest.

The live stream can be viewed below starting October 4:

Read a message from the Pokémon researcher Sonia below:

My name’s Sonia, and I’m a Pokémon researcher. Here in Galar, I’m always helping out with research for my gran—Professor Magnolia, that is! I’m sending this message because I could really use your help with some research I’m doing. Next week, a camera will be set up in a strange forest here in Galar known as Glimwood Tangle, and the camera will begin broadcasting live footage. The broadcast will last for 24 hours! If you could take a gander when you have time, that’d be just great. Thanks in advance!

Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield will launch worldwide for the Nintendo Switch on November 15.

