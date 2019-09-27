Naughty Dog Releases Message on Why The Last of Us Part II Will Not Have A Multiplayer Mode - News

Naughty Dog has released a message via Twitter to fans addressing the lack of a multiplayer mode in The Last of Us Part II.

Read the full message below:

We wanted to address multiplayer in The Last of Us Part II. As we’ve stated, the single-player campaign is far and away the most ambitious project Naughty Dog has ever undertaken. Likewise, as development began on the evolution of our Factions mode from The Last of Us Part I, the vision of the team grew beyond an additional mode that could be included with our enormous single-player campaign. Wanting to support both visions, we made the difficult choice that The Last of Us Part I would not include an online mode. However, you will eventually experience the fruits of our team’s online ambition, but not as part of The Last of Us Part II. When and where it will be realized is still to be determined. But rest assured, we are as community and are excited to share more when it’s ready. big a fan of Factions as the rest of our community and are excited to share more when it’s ready. -Naughty Dog

The Last of Us Part II will launch on the PlayStation 4 on February 21, 2020.





An update regarding multiplayer: pic.twitter.com/CUd98LgJGC — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) September 27, 2019

