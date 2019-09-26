The Last of Us Part II Video Takes An Inside Look at the Demo - News

/ 193 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

The Last of Us Part II developer Naughty Dog in a new video released on the official PlayStation YouTube channel has provided a behind-the-scenes of the three hours of gameplay shown to media. The video features new story details and game footage.

View it below:

The Last of Us Part II will launch on the PlayStation 4 on February 21, 2020.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles