Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Trailer Features Cal's Mission

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer Respawn Entertainment have released a new trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order called Cal’s Mission.

In the Galactic Empire, the Inquisitorius has only one mission: seek out and destroy all remnants of the Jedi Order. Learn more about what Cal Kestis is searching the galaxy for and why the Empire will stop at nothing to bring him down.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on November 15.

