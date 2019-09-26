Ring Fit Adventure 8 Minute Overview Trailer Released - News

Nintendo has released an eight minute long overview trailer for Ring Fit Adventure.

Here is an overview of the game:

Explore a fantasy adventure world to defeat a bodybuilding dragon and his minions using real-life exercises!

Traverse grass-swept plains by jogging in place, attack enemies with overhead shoulder presses, and refill your health meter by striking some yoga poses. Two new accessories, the Ring-Con and Leg Strap, measure your real-world actions and help turn them into in-game movements. With additional minigames and customizable workout routines, Ring Fit Adventure is great escape for players of all skill levels and schedules.

In Adventure mode, defeat enemies with attacks based on real-world exercises as you traverse more than 100 levels in over 20 worlds. As you work through each level (and possibly work up a sweat), you’ll earn experience points. Between fights, you may encounter some unusual methods of transportation such as squat-powered launch pads. Then, pass around the Ring-Con and leg strap accessories and select from a few minigames: break boxes with gusts of air, craft pottery using squats, and more.

Key Features:

Explore a huge fantasy world and defeat enemies using real-life exercise.

Jog, Sprint, and high knee through over 100 levels in more than 20 worlds.

Control in-game movements with the new Ring-Con™ and Leg Strap accessories.

Play a long-form adventure or shorter minigames suitable for most skill levels and schedules.

Check your estimated pulse rate with the built-in IR Motion Sensor.

Ring Fit Adventure will launch for the Switch on October 18.

