Death Stranding Goes Gold

by William D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago

Kojima Productions announced Death Stranding has gone gold. That means development for the game is complete and is the physical copies are ready to be printed. 

Death Stranding will launch for the PlayStation 4 on November 8.  

DonFerrari
DonFerrari (6 hours ago)

Just as I said like a week ago when someone was complaining of him talking about the next game before finishing the current one and how that would make they lose focus on DS.

