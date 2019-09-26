Death Stranding Goes Gold - News

Kojima Productions announced Death Stranding has gone gold. That means development for the game is complete and is the physical copies are ready to be printed.

DEATH STRANDING is complete and has gone gold!! Hideo Kojima, the Kojima Productions team, everyone at Sony and Guerrilla, cast members; all put their heart and soul into it. Thanks for your support, we can’t wait to bring you a new “A HIDEO KOJIMA GAME”. Play it on Nov 8th!! pic.twitter.com/Nj73oGG05p — Kojima Productions (@KojiPro2015_EN) September 26, 2019

Death Stranding will launch for the PlayStation 4 on November 8.

