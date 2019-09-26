Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond Announced for Oculus Rift - News

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer Respawn Entertainment have announced Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond for Oculus Rift. It will launch in 2020.

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond is an action-packed and incredibly immersive virtual reality experience set in World War II, where you step into the boots of an agent of the Office of Strategic Services (OSS) in war torn Europe. A deep single-player campaign takes you through historic events on land, air, and sea, sabotaging Nazi bases, subverting enemy plans, aiding the French Resistance, and much, much more. With the Oculus Rift, we’re bringing players into the Medal of Honor series in an entirely new way, with an experience that transports you back to Europe in the 1940s. It’s the closest thing to a time machine you’ll ever see.

Medal of Honor has always been about celebrating the everyday people who did extraordinary things in the face of overwhelming odds, and Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond continues that tradition in new and unique ways. Using interviews and 360-degree footage, we’ve had the privilege of capturing powerful first-hand stories from combat veterans of the war, using state-of-the-art technology to preserve their stories for future generations.

It’s an incredible feeling for us to be back working with this series again, telling unforgettable stories of the men and women who stood up and fought against evil. We can’t wait to share more with you over the next few months.

