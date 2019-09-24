Xbox Game Pass Adds Saints Row IV: Re-Elected, Cities: Skylines - News

/ 269 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Microsoft announced games coming soon to Xbox Game Pass this month on the Xbox One and Windows PC.. The titles coming soon include Bad North, DiRT Rally 2.0, Cities Skylines, Saints Row IV: Re-Elected, Genesis Noir, Mountains: Downhill, and Demon’s Tilt.

Here is an overview of the games:

Bad North

Bad North is a charming but brutal real-time tactics roguelite. Defend your idyllic island kingdom against a horde of Viking invaders as you lead the desperate exodus of your people. Command your loyal subjects to take full tactical advantage of the unique shape of each island. Everything is at stake: fail, and watch the blood of your subjects stain the ground red.

DiRT Rally 2.0

Carve your way through a selection of iconic rally locations from across the globe, in the most powerful off-road vehicles ever made, knowing that the smallest mistake could end your stage. Rely on your instincts with the most immersive and focused off-road experience yet, and power your rally car through real-life off-road environments in New Zealand, Argentina, Spain, Poland, Australia and the USA, with only your co-driver and instincts to guide you.

Cities: Skylines

Cities: Skylines is a modern take on the classic city simulation. Realize the thrill and hardships of creating and maintaining a city while expanding on some well-established tropes of the city building experience. The game boasts a fully realized transport system. You’re only limited by your imagination, so take control and reach for the sky(lines).

Saint’s Row IV: Re-Elected

A special bundle that includes the award-winning blockbuster Saints Row IV and all DLC. After saving the world from a terrorist attack the leader of the 3rd Street Saints is elected to become President of the United States. Things go reasonably well until an alien warlord named Zinyak attacks the White House and abducts his entire cabinet. Now stuck inside a reality bending simulation, the President and the Saints fight to save themselves, Earth, and the entire galaxy.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles