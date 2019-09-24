Action RPG Children of Morta Launches on Xbox One on October 15 - News

The action RPG, Children of Morta, will launch on the Xbox One on October 15 for $21.99.

View the Xbox One trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Children of Morta is an action RPG with a rogue-lite approach to character development, where you don’t play a single character - but a whole, extraordinary family of heroes. Hack’n’slash through hordes of enemies in procedurally generated dungeons, caves and lands and lead the family of Bergsons, with all their flaws and virtues, against the forthcoming Corruption.

Children of Morta sets its story in a distant land but copes with themes closer to our daily lives that one would expect. It is a story of simple emotions we all know so well and value more than sometimes we dare to admit: love and hope, longing and uncertainty, ultimately loss and sacrifice we are willing to make to save the ones we care the most for.

Embark on the adventure of an extraordinary family of heroes. With the Corruption spreading through the land, guardians of the Mountain Morta have to stand up against the ancient evil. But... it's not a story about saving the universe. It’s a story about a valiant family standing together while the world around them is being devoured by darkness.

