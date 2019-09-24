Civilization VI Lands on PS4 on November 22 - News

/ 294 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI will be coming to the PlayStation 4 this fall on November 22, announced Sony during the latest State of Play.

View the announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the PlayStation 4 version of the game:

Originally created by legendary game designer Sid Meier, Civilization is a turn-based strategy game in which you attempt to build an empire to stand the test of time. Explore a new land, research technology, conquer your enemies, and go head-to-head with history’s most renowned leaders as you attempt to build the greatest civilization the world has ever known.

Civilization VI for PlayStation® 4 includes the latest game updates and improvements and four pieces of additional content which adds four new civilizations, leaders, and scenarios:

Vikings Scenario Pack

Poland Civilization & Scenario Pack

Australia Civilization & Scenario Pack

Persia and Macedon Civilization & Scenario Pack

PlayStation® 4 users will also receive the Nubia Civilization & Scenario Pack and Khmer and Indonesia Civilization & Scenario Pack with their purchase of Civilization VI.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles