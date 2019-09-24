The Last of Us Part II Release Date Revealed - News

posted 5 hours ago

Sony announced The Last of Us Part II will launch on the PlayStation on February 21, 2020.

View the release date reveal trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Five years later…

An intense, harrowing and emotional adventure awaits – Ellie and Joel return for an epic journey in the sequel to the critically acclaimed game by Naughty Dog.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

