Downton Abbey Debuts at the Top of the Domestic Weekend Box Office Charts, Earns $31.03 Million - Sales

posted 4 hours ago

Downton Abbey debuted in first on the Domestic Weekend Box Office charts earning $31.03 million, according to Box Office Mojo for the weekend ending September 22.

Ad Astra debuted in second place earning $19.00 million, while Rambo: Last Blood debuted in third with sales of $18.87 million.

View the top 10 Domestic Box Office chart below (Title - Weekend Gross - Total Gross):

Downton Abbey - $31.03M - NEW Ad Astra - $19.00M - NEW Rambo: Last Blood - $18.87M - NEW It: Chapter Two - $17.01M - $178.93M Hustlers - $16.81M - 62.35M The Lion King (2019) - $2.68M - $537.70M Good Boys - $2.59M - $77.39M Angel has Fallen - $2.41M - $64.70M Overcomer - $1.52M - $31.59M Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Show - $1.46M - $170.61M

