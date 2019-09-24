Downton Abbey Debuts at the Top of the Domestic Weekend Box Office Charts, Earns $31.03 Million - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 243 Views
Downton Abbey debuted in first on the Domestic Weekend Box Office charts earning $31.03 million, according to Box Office Mojo for the weekend ending September 22.
Ad Astra debuted in second place earning $19.00 million, while Rambo: Last Blood debuted in third with sales of $18.87 million.
View the top 10 Domestic Box Office chart below (Title - Weekend Gross - Total Gross):
- Downton Abbey - $31.03M - NEW
- Ad Astra - $19.00M - NEW
- Rambo: Last Blood - $18.87M - NEW
- It: Chapter Two - $17.01M - $178.93M
- Hustlers - $16.81M - 62.35M
- The Lion King (2019) - $2.68M - $537.70M
- Good Boys - $2.59M - $77.39M
- Angel has Fallen - $2.41M - $64.70M
- Overcomer - $1.52M - $31.59M
- Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Show - $1.46M - $170.61M
