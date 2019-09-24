Quantic Dream on PC Ports: 'Reaction from PC Community has been Tremendous' - News

/ 294 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Head of Quantic Dream David Cage in an interview with OnlySP said the reaction from the PC community about the release of their games on Windows PC has been "tremendous."

"This is very exciting! So many times we heard people say 'I love your games, but I can only watch them on video because I don’t have a console.' Now anyone who owns a PC will be able to experience our games," said Cage.

"It is an entirely new market for us, although we started as a cross-platform developer (our first game Omikron: The Nomad Soul was released on PC and Dreamcast, and Fahrenheit: Indigo Prophecy was also cross-platform).

"The reaction from the PC community has been tremendous. It is like expanding our family. We will, of course, remain a part of the PlayStation family, but we will now also make our games available to everyone, no matter their platform."

Heavy Rain and Beyond: Two Souls are available now for Windows PC, while Detroit: Become Human will release later this year.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles