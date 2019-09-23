The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening Debuts at the Top of the UK Charts - Sales

posted 13 hours ago

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (NS) has debuted at the top on the UK charts, according to GfK/UKIE for the week ending September 21. The game was developed by Grezzo and is the studio’s biggest Zelda launch in the UK. The studio also developed Majora’s Mask 3D and Ocarina of Time 3D.

Borderlands 3, which debuted in first last week, dropped to second as sales declined 69 percent week-on-week. It does remain the fastest-selling game in the UK in 2019. Gears 4 falls two spots to fourth.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales):

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening - NEW Borderlands 3 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Gears 5 eFootball PES 2020 The Division 2 Grand Theft Auto V Spyro Reignited Trilogy Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled NBA 2K20

