Naughty Dog Teases 'They Should be Terrified of You' in The Last of Us Part II - News

posted 13 hours ago

Naughty Dog posted a teaser clip of The Last of Us Part II on Twitter with the text "They should be terrified of you."

The Last of Us Part II will be at the next PlayStation State of Play on September 24 at 1pm PT / 4pm ET.

“They should be terrified of you” pic.twitter.com/m39K2alq9a — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) September 22, 2019

The Last of Us Part II is in development for the PlayStation 4.

