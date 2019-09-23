Eastshade Headed to PS4 and Xbox One Next Month - News

Developer Eastshade Studios announced the pen-world exploration game, Eastshade, will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 21. The game is available now for Windows PC via Steam.

View the latest trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

You are a traveling painter, exploring the island of Eastshade. Capture the world on canvas using your artist’s easel. Talk to the inhabitants to learn about their lives. Make friends and help those in need. Discover mysteries and uncover secrets about the land. Surmount natural impasses to reach forgotten places. Experience how your actions impact the world around you.

Key Features:

A peaceful open-world exploration-adventure full of character.

Compose paintings anywhere in the world and offer them to the locals to unlock secrets and gain items.

Acquire crafting materials and schematics to surmount obstacles and solve quests.

Make friends along the way through fully-voiced dynamic conversations and unlockable topics.

