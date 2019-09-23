Mikage Working with Major Game Company to Develop New Strategy RPG - News

/ 273 Views

by, posted 14 hours ago

Mikage president Ryoei Mikage announced via Twitter the studio is working with a major game company to develop an original strategy RPG.

Develop on the new game will start in October, with results not expected until spring or summer 2020. Mikage will be starting with developing a prototype before moving forward on the full-scale project.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD

More Articles