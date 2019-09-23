Mikage Working with Major Game Company to Develop New Strategy RPG - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 14 hours ago / 273 Views
Mikage president Ryoei Mikage announced via Twitter the studio is working with a major game company to develop an original strategy RPG.
Develop on the new game will start in October, with results not expected until spring or summer 2020. Mikage will be starting with developing a prototype before moving forward on the full-scale project.
サラッと大物ネタを投下。— 【公式】クリミナルガールズX (@MIKAGE_LLC) September 22, 2019
大手ゲーム会社×MIKAGE LLC.
タッグを組んで10月よりオリジナル新作SRPG開発に取り掛かります。
ただ…。まずはプロト開発してお互いどうしようか決める感じなので…。日の目を見るかは来年夏位に分かるかな？
プロトで来年春夏迄ってことは割と大型案件です。
（完）
Thanks Gematsu.
