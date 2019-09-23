Sword of the Necromancer Announced for Switch and PC - News

Developer Grimorio of Games has announced roguelite dungeon crawler Sword of the Necromancer, for the Nintendo Switch and Windows PC.

View a trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

What would you do to bring back someone you love?

Help Tama to save Koko using the powers of the forbidden Sword of the Necromancer. Reach the depths of the dungeon, defeat the 5 guardians and the Necromancer itself to gain enough soul power to bring Koko back from the dead, no matter the cost.

Key Features:

Turn your foes into allies: use the Sword of the Necromancer to revive defeated monsters and make them fight alongside you.

use the Sword of the Necromancer to revive defeated monsters and make them fight alongside you. Gather weapons and relics: each weapon is different from the others thanks to the procedural weapon generation system, which gives it different effects and attributes.

Fight with all your might: defeat your enemies using a variety of weapons and objects and dominating the agile head-to-head battle system.

defeat your enemies using a variety of weapons and objects and dominating the agile head-to-head battle system. Level up: enhance your character by fighting enemies and upgrade your stats.

enhance your character by fighting enemies and upgrade your stats. Each try gets you closer to the Necromancer. Death is not the end: you will lose all your equipped weapons and monsters, but you will retain half the level you achieved in your run. Also, you can choose to exit the dungeon at some moments, losing all your level progress but maintaining all your equipment.

