Yo-kai Watch 1 for Nintedo Switch to Add Online Battles

Yo-kai Watch 1 for Nintendo Switch to Add Online Battles

posted 25 minutes ago

Level-5 announced Yo-kai Watch 1 for Nintendo Switch will have support for online battles. It was previously announced the game will feature high-definition resolution and will be compatible with the Yo-kai Art and DX Yo-Seiken toys.

Yo-kai Watch 1 for Nintendo Switch will launch for the Nintendo Switch in Japan on October 10.

