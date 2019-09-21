New Xbox Releases Next Week - FIFA 20, The Surge 2 - News

Microsoft announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the Xbox One in the US. 11 games in total will release next week.

Here is the full list of games:

September 24

The Surge 2

Contra: Rogue Corps

September 25

Rex Rocket

Constructor Plus

September 26

Rage 2: Rise of the Ghosts

September 27

FIFA 20

Fight'N Rage

Doug Flutie's Maximum Football

Code Vein

Mining Rail 2

The Adventures of Elena Temple

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD

