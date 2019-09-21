Quantcast
New Xbox Releases Next Week - FIFA 20, The Surge 2
New Xbox Releases Next Week - FIFA 20, The Surge 2

New Xbox Releases Next Week - FIFA 20, The Surge 2 - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 12 hours ago / 311 Views

Microsoft announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the Xbox One in the US. 11 games in total will release next week.

Here is the full list of games:

September 24

  • The Surge 2
  • Contra: Rogue Corps

September 25

  • Rex Rocket
  • Constructor Plus
September 26
  • Rage 2: Rise of the Ghosts
September 27
  • FIFA 20
  • Fight'N Rage
  • Doug Flutie's Maximum Football
  • Code Vein
  • Mining Rail 2
  • The Adventures of Elena Temple

