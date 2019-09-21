Epic Games Spent Over $10 Million for Exclusive PC Rights to Remedy's Control - News

A report for Digital Bros. reveals Epic Games spent 9.49 million Euros for the exclusive rights for Control on Windows PC. That would be around $10.5 million. 55 percent of the payment went to publisher 505 Games, according to Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad.

Other publishers and developers have hinted that Epic Games has spent a lot of money on other games to be exclusive on Epic Games Store, however, this is the first report to reveal the exact number.

Digital Bros, parent company of 505 Games, has disclosed that they received a payment of 9.49 million euro from Epic Games for Control.



Which I would imagine is for exclusivity.



55% of that payment going to 505 Games.



Report here: https://t.co/ocmbIQeOfJ — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) September 20, 2019

Yep. The payment from Epic was 100% for Control and was for the exclusivity deal. There was no payment from Sony or Microsoft.



Unclear if there were any other strings attached to the payment, other than exclusivity ofc. https://t.co/5BbHuiuA3n — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) September 20, 2019

Control is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

