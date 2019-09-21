Epic Games Spent Over $10 Million for Exclusive PC Rights to Remedy's Control - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 13 hours ago / 663 Views
A report for Digital Bros. reveals Epic Games spent 9.49 million Euros for the exclusive rights for Control on Windows PC. That would be around $10.5 million. 55 percent of the payment went to publisher 505 Games, according to Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad.
Other publishers and developers have hinted that Epic Games has spent a lot of money on other games to be exclusive on Epic Games Store, however, this is the first report to reveal the exact number.
Digital Bros, parent company of 505 Games, has disclosed that they received a payment of 9.49 million euro from Epic Games for Control. — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) September 20, 2019
Which I would imagine is for exclusivity.
55% of that payment going to 505 Games.
Report here: https://t.co/ocmbIQeOfJ
Yep. The payment from Epic was 100% for Control and was for the exclusivity deal. There was no payment from Sony or Microsoft. — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) September 20, 2019
Unclear if there were any other strings attached to the payment, other than exclusivity ofc. https://t.co/5BbHuiuA3n
Control is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.
11 Comments
Assuming that this payment is the sales guarantee that Epic gives for exclusives, then Epic needs to sell 167k copies to break even (assuming $60 selling price).
wow that's a lot considering it's still on platforms other than PC. If they doubled the budget they could develop an AAA game of their own and release it exclusively on EGS.
Dunno why they would do that tbh.
I agree, if they're willing to pay that much to keep a relatively minor game away from Steam, you would think they would just fund more games they would own.
Doesn't seem like a great investment since all they paid for was to keep it off Steam. Many on this website dislike MS, but you gotta respect them for relying on their own content to push the Windows Store.
That's not a lot of money for Tencent and Epic.
It seems like they're throwing a lot of money around just to keep some games off Steam. To really get people on their service, I think they need to really produce some exclusives.
That honestly sounds kinda low for a game of that size; not really worth the consumer ill will and lowered sales.
I think you're underestimating this lucrative opportunity. It's been suggested that Control's dev costs were 20-30 million euros. Receiving a lump sum that pays back between 30-50% of all that work is an unimaginable relief for any dev/pub.
If that is indeed all it cost then it's understandable. It just struck me as more expensive than that.
I think others underestimate long-tail sales and long-term image damage. People look at 9m now and think it's insanely massive, but here I am also looking at FN's money, as well as other big earning games out there, that make 9m look like a penny in the bucket.
It may seem lucrative right now, but years down the line, that 9m won't go toward much, especially when you take into account that Control cost more than 9m to make.
If the game doesn't sell all that well on Steam or GoG in the future, then that 9m isn't going to be so great. Also, 55% of that 9m goes to the Remedy, with the remaining lot given to the publisher, so Remedy earn even less. I don't see that as being a net worthwhile profit deal, especially long-term wise.
