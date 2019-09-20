Square Enix Releases Various Daylife for Apple Arcade - News

Square Enix has released Various Daylife for Apple Arcade. It is a "daily life and adventure RPG."

View a trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

A Brand-New Square Enix RPG:

Brought to Apple Arcade by the creators of Bravely Default and Octopath Traveler.

Explore the Unexplored:

In the year 211 of the Imperial Era, a new continent was discovered. Explore its every last corner as a colonist of Antoecia, while living your life to the fullest in the city of Erebia.

Key Features:

Character Growth through Everyday Work – Build your strength as a warrior performing manual labor, or hone your magic skills as a secretary transcribing powerful codicies. With over 20 job classes and more than 100 types of work for those jobs to perform, how you grow as a colonist is entirely up to you.

– Build your strength as a warrior performing manual labor, or hone your magic skills as a secretary transcribing powerful codicies. With over 20 job classes and more than 100 types of work for those jobs to perform, how you grow as a colonist is entirely up to you. Strategic Expeditions – Choose what limited rations, items and camping gear you can pack in your bags as you leave the saftey of the city to confront the unknown. You’ll battle monsters, bad weather, and food spoilage out on the various frontiers of Antoecia. When the going gets tough, will you press onward, or retreat to explore another day?

– Choose what limited rations, items and camping gear you can pack in your bags as you leave the saftey of the city to confront the unknown. You’ll battle monsters, bad weather, and food spoilage out on the various frontiers of Antoecia. When the going gets tough, will you press onward, or retreat to explore another day? Innovative Battle System – Introducing a twist to the traditional job-and-ability, turn-based battle. Work together with your allies to exploit the three CHAs: CHANGE your foes’ conditions, build up a CHAIN of attacks, and sieze your CHANCE at inflicting heavy damage!

