Undersea Exploration Game Shinsekai: Into the Depths Out Now for Apple Arcade - News

/ 187 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Capcom has released undersea exploration game, Shinsekai: Into the Depths, for Apple Arcade.

View the launch trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Capcom presents a fresh and original undersea exploration game, filled with unique visual and audio experiences for you to discover.

The land has slowly but steadily been covered with ice, forcing mankind to take refuge in the ocean. Even the sea cannot protect them forever. The ice overtakes the undersea home of a lone aquanaut, forcing an unplanned journey of exploration and discovery. Take control and follow a mysterious ion and mechanical creature ever deeper… Could there be others still living on so far beneath the surface?

Manage your oxygen reserves as you make your way through this magnificent underwater world teeming with life. Maintain your suit’s pressure resistance as you proceed deeper into the ruins of past civilizations. This hauntingly beautiful aquascape is truly the final frontier for this intrepid last aquanaut.

We hope you’ll enjoy this incredible adventure—the result of Capcom’s signature creativity and design.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles