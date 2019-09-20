Action Game Spidersaurs Out Now for Apple Arcade - News

/ 198 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

WayForward has released run ‘n gun action game, Spidersaurs, for Apple Arcade.

View the launch trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

The dreaded Spidersaurs are on the loose, and only you can stop them from sinking their teeth into humanity in WayForward’s brand-new 2D co-op run-‘n’-gun action game: Spidersaurs! Released exclusively on the Apple Arcade game subscription service and developed by the team behind Contra 4, Spidersaurs is packed with explosions, excitement, and extreme amounts of fun, and is available for download now.

Inspired by classic action games and Saturday morning cartoons from days gone by, Spidersaurs is an original property that pits you against a man-eating mutant menace. When INGESTCorp’s genetically engineered solution to global hunger—spider-dinosaur hybrids known as Spidersaurs—decides to bite back, it’s up to punk-rocker Victoria and officer-in-training Adrian to run, jump, and shoot their way through multiple levels of over-the-top, high-octane mayhem. Using a variety of character-specific weapons (including spread cannons, lasers, and flamethrowers) and special Spidersaur powers that you gain along the way, you must navigate the INGESTCorp facility and put a stop to the mindless army of genetically engineered monsters. Two players can even team up for single-screen co-op to deliver that classic gaming feel! (Two controllers required; multi-device co-op coming in a future update.)

Spidersaurs is available now and playable only on Apple Arcade.

Key Features:

Intense, Saturday-morning-cartoon-style action!

Two distinct playable characters: punk rocker Victoria and officer-in-training Adrian!

Numerous weapons – including spread guns, lasers, and flamethrowers – plus upgrades!

Explosive environments including volcanoes, jungles, laboratories, and more!

A variety of unique and terrifying Spidersaurs to battle!

Unlock new Spidersaur abilities!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles