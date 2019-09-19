World War Z Season Two Updates Roadmap Revealed - News

Publisher Focus Home Interactive and developer Saber Interactive announced the second season of free updates roadmap for World War Z.





Two challenging new player-versus-environment missions set in Moscow and New York.

The highly anticipated introduction of a wave-based horde mode—Horde Mode Z.

A dangerous new zombie type.

Player-versus-environment cross-play support.

The ability to prestige rank up for new weapon skins and perks.

A fiery new weapon and new cosmetic items.

World War Z is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

