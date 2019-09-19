Narcos: Rise of the Cartels launches This Fall - News

Publisher Curve Digital and developer Kuju Entertainment announced the tactical turn-based strategy game, Narcos: Rise of the Cartels, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC this fall.

View two trailers of the game below:





Narcos: Rise of the Cartels allows players to relive the events of the first season, taking the side of either the Medellin Cartel or the DEA in two distinct campaigns. In 1980’s Colombia El Patron’s influence is rapidly expanding, with drugs, corruption and crime spreading out from the Colombian town of Medellin. America is now starting to take notice. Do you help the Narcos’ drug empire rise to the top under the watchful eye of El Patron, or topple the growing criminal enterprise alongside Steve Murphy as the DEA?

Based on the hit Netflix series from production company, Gaumont, Narcos: Rise of the Cartels features iconic locations and characters from the show, offering players the chance to step into the criminal underworld alongside characters such as El Mexicano, Murphy, Peña, Primo and more – each with their own unique gameplay abilities and perks to help turn the tide of battle. Explore familiar scenery from the show and take a pivotal role in world-altering events that will define and shift the war on drugs.

Fans of turn-based strategy will experience an exhilarating new take on the genre, with units on both sides moving simultaneously and with innovative new mechanics that allow players to take direct third-person command over their units in critical moments. Form your team from a variety of class-specific roles, upgrade your skills and join leading characters on the path to dominance, but beware – your actions will have lasting consequences.

