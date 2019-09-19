Horror Adventure Game 3rd Eye Launches for Steam on September 30, Later for Switch and PS4 - News

/ 251 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Unties and developer 3rd Eye Project announced the horror adventure game, 3rd Eye, will launch for Windows PC via Steam on September 30 for $14.99, and in Q4 2019 for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.

View the release date trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Koishi Komeiji is a quirky child with no friends but an incredible gift. As her 3rd eye awakens, she can see lingering traces of the past and glimpse inside people’s hearts, all brought to life as surreal, hand-drawn visual manifestations.

Explore the mysterious world and souls of those around Komeiji using the 3rd eye to discover items and clues. See the motivations of those she encounters along her journey painted in dreamlike strokes, but use these powers sparingly as overuse of the 3rd eye will cause it to become bloodshot, restarting the level. Only special drops will prevent red eye.

A hauntingly beautiful art style sets the tone of this gripping narrative exploring universal themes of loneliness and isolation across six chapters, with more than 10 characters (including special appearances of popular Touhou Project originals), a 20,000-word script, and three possible endings. Help Koishi learn to understand the feelings of others and build friendships to ease her solitude.

Characters:

Koishi Komeiji (The Protagonist) – A girl who reads the thoughts of others. Fearing her Third Eye, she’s spent most of her life alone, locked up in her room. She’s a living being, and must have had parents, but they are nowhere to be seen. Her sister has left her all alone. What could she be up to? One night, however, Koishi wakes up in an unfamiliar room, and her life is changed forever.

(The Protagonist) – A girl who reads the thoughts of others. Fearing her Third Eye, she’s spent most of her life alone, locked up in her room. She’s a living being, and must have had parents, but they are nowhere to be seen. Her sister has left her all alone. What could she be up to? One night, however, Koishi wakes up in an unfamiliar room, and her life is changed forever. Satori Komeiji – Koishi’s older sister. Avoids people and lives with animals.

– Koishi’s older sister. Avoids people and lives with animals. The Rabbit Girl – A poor girl working a job she hates.

– A poor girl working a job she hates. The Girl in Red – A poor girl who thinks she can pull off anything.

– A poor girl who thinks she can pull off anything. The Girl in Blue – A poor girl who thinks she can pull off anything.

– A poor girl who thinks she can pull off anything. Reisen Udongein Inaba – A mature lady who hands out medicine.

And many more.

Locations:

The Park – Lots of friends! Try talking to the shopkeepers and working kids too! (The bus line to Briarcliff and Collingwood is no longer in service.)

– Lots of friends! Try talking to the shopkeepers and working kids too! (The bus line to Briarcliff and Collingwood is no longer in service.) The Snowfield – Beautiful, endless snow-covered scenery! Feeling lucky? Dig here and there for treasure! But try not to disturb the two artists at work.

– Beautiful, endless snow-covered scenery! Feeling lucky? Dig here and there for treasure! But try not to disturb the two artists at work. The Bamboo Thicket – A thicket. Nothing but bamboo. You’ll find Nothing here, too. The desire for nothingness is understandable, but is quite literally meaningless.

– A thicket. Nothing but bamboo. You’ll find Nothing here, too. The desire for nothingness is understandable, but is quite literally meaningless. The Mansion – It’s home! I’m home! Play with all your family members. But never forget the rules!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles