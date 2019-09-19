Syberia Trilogy Launches for Switch on October 31 - News

Publisher Microids announced the Syberia Trilogy will launch for the Nintendo Switch on October 31.

1 + 2 + 3 = ❤#Syberia Trilogy will be available exclusively on Nintendo Switch on October 31th.

Syberia Trilogy sera disponible exclusivement sur Nintendo Switch le 31 octobre. pic.twitter.com/xVAOao1juF — Microids (@Microids_off) September 18, 2019

Here is an overview of the three games in the collection:

Syberia

The standard-setting adventure game is finally available on the Nintendo Switch!

Kate Walker, a young New York attorney, is sent by her law firm to the small French village of Valadilene. Her mission: complete negotiations for the purchase of an automaton factory on behalf of a large multinational. She has no idea what the future holds in store for her…

Join Kate Walker on an extraordinary journey that takes her all the way from Western Europe to the far reaches of Eastern Russia. You will come across a host of endearing characters and incredible locations as you search for traces of Hans Voralberg, the genius inventor of the automatons. It is a search that will take you to the legendary island of Syberia, in the far North of the continent, where the last living mammoths reside, hidden from modern eyes…

Experience a moving adventure and roam through an enchanting world.

Journey everywhere with Kate Walker with the Nintendo Switch’s handheld mode.

Relax while playing in TV mode or tabletop mode.

Syberia II

The sequel of the standard-setting adventure game is finally available on the Nintendo Switch!

After crossing Europe from west to east, Kate Walker finally found Hans Voralberg and got him to sign the papers approving the sale of the automaton factory.

An improbable pair, Kate Walker and the eccentric old Hans Voralberg set forth in search of a forgotten world, home to the last legendary mammoths of Siberia. Hans and Kate continue the impossible undertaking that Hans had begun several years before, and their courage and perseverance take them through a range of hostile environments.

Yet what lies ahead goes far beyond the limits of the imagination…

Syberia 3

Enter the enchanting world of Benoit Sokal

Kate Walker is found dying on the banks of a river by the Youkol tribe, a nomadic people accompanying their migrating snow ostriches. Together, stuck and imprisoned in the town of Valsembor, they must find a way to continue their journey in a race against their enemies and unexpected obstacles. Not to mention Kate’s past, which catches up with her…

A world filled out with exceptional story-telling, imagined and drawn by Benoit Sokal, with music by Inon Zur.

Discover an enchanting world full of mystery and life, that you can completely explore in 3D.

Immerse yourself in the story, original puzzles, and mysteries of the fabulous adventure of an unforgettable heroine.

