Ghost Parade Launches Next Month for Switch, PS4 and Steam

Publisher Aksys Games and developer Lentera announced the side-scrolling adventure game, Ghost Parade, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC via Steam on October 31.

It's true--Ghost Parade is arriving Oct. 31!



And don't forget--if you're one of the first 1000 to pre-order from the Aksys Online Store, you'll receive a copy of the Ghost Parade soundtrack!



Get more info (and check out a couple sample tracks!) below: https://t.co/FuZ8AZoTbr — Aksys Games (@aksysgames) September 18, 2019

Here is an overview of the game:

Ghost Parade follows the adventures of Suri, a young girl who gets lost in a mysterious forest on her way home from school. What starts out as one girl’s quest to get home on time soon becomes a ghost to save the forest and its myriad supernatural inhabitants from shortsighted humans trying to level the forest for profit.

Now it’s up to Suri and her newfound ghostly allies to save their home from the true monster—man.

Key Features:

Ghost of a Chance – It’s dangerous to go alone! But, with 30 available ghost companions, you won’t have to. Players can interact with up to 70 helpful spirits over the course of their adventures.

– It’s dangerous to go alone! But, with 30 available ghost companions, you won’t have to. Players can interact with up to 70 helpful spirits over the course of their adventures. A Brave New World – Go beyond the known and dive into a fully realized world based on Indonesian mythology and folklore.

– Go beyond the known and dive into a fully realized world based on Indonesian mythology and folklore. A Feast for the Eyes – Ghost Parade features beautiful art direction and thoughtful, original

