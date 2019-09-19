Driftland: The Magic Revival Lands on the Switch, PS4 and Xbox One in Q1 2020 - News

Developer Star Drifters announced Driftland: The Magic Revival will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in Q1 2020. It is available now for Windows PC.

"We are very happy that Driftland will be available to console players, especially since many of them are strategy games fans," said Star Drifters co-founder and game designer Michal Sokolski.

"We will do our best to make rebuilding of the magical kingdom as comfortable and enjoyable as it is for PC gamers. The already existing command system and dynamic time control with active pause will certainly help here."

View a trailer of the game below:





Hereis an overview of the game:

After a devastating war between ancient mages, a powerful spell is all that holds together the shattered planet of Driftland. Faced with the destruction of their entire civilization and life on the planet, the warring factions called a truce and tried to repair the damage – but it was already too late. By using all their remaining magic to cast a powerful spell, they managed to keep their world in relative balance.

Many dark ages passed, but when all seemed lost, a ray of hope emerged once more: new sources of magic appeared, and new mages were given birth to across the planet. Now, as the dormant conflicts once again surface, this rediscovered power will determine whether Driftland is restored to its former glory or wiped from the cosmos entirely.

You take on the role of a Mage Overlord with your own castle, tower, and a small realm on one of the landmasses. With your unique powers, you can explore a procedurally generated world and connect floating lands to expand your kingdom.

Gameplay focuses on setting general goals for all your units without the need to micromanage each of them. The warriors, archers, and mages under your command are able to tame and ride different kinds of flying beasts and create various aerial units.

Key Features:

Procedurally generated world.

Resource- and magic-based economy.

Move and terraform scattered landmasses with magic.

Tame and ride dragons and other creatures.

Explore and fight on the same map.

Set goals instead of directly controlling units.

Single-player, campaigns, and multiplayer.

