Grindstone Announced for Apple Arcade - News

Capybara Games has announced Grindstone for Apple Arcade. The sword-slashing puzzle game will launch on September 19.

View a trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Grindstone is a game of sword-slashing puzzle battles from the award-winning creators of Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP, Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes and Critter Crunch!

Grindstone Mountain is overrun with vicious Creeps! Slay your way up its treacherous peak where fortune, glory (and death) awaits!

It’ll take sharp puzzle skills and an even sharper blade to cleave your way through the swarms of bloodthirsty Creeps dwelling within Grindstone’s dungeons. Battle bosses, loot resources, discover long-lost blueprints for powerful gear, all while cleaving the innards from your deadly foes! 150 levels of intense puzzle-battling madness!

