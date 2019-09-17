The Last of Us Part II Will be at Madrid Games Week in October - News

Sony announced on its official Spanish blog site it will bring The Last of Us Part II to Madrid Games week, which runs from October 3 to 6. The publisher will be showcasing something new on the game, which hasn't gotten new information in quite sometime.

It was recently reported Sony Interactive Entertainment America will host a The Last of Us Part II media event on September 24.

The Last of Us Part II is in development for the PlayStation 4.

