Minecraft Has Over 112 Million Players Every Month - News

posted 5 hours ago

Minecraft has been around for over 10 years and is still one of the most popular games with more than over 112 million players every month, according to Business Insider. This is an increase over 20 million players from October 2018.

"What we find is that it's a game that players keep coming back to," said Minecraft studio head Helen Chiang. "It may not always be the one that's in the forefront, because there are a lot of great games that continue to come out, but it's one that they love to return to."





Microsoft acquired Minecraft and developer Mojang for $2.5 billion in 2014.

Minecraft is available on just about every current platforms. This includes the Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, iOS, and Android.

