Yuji Naka Working at Square Enix on New Action Game - News

Former Sonic Team head and lead programmer of the original Sonic the Hedgehog games Yuji Naka announced he is working at Square Enix on a new original action game.

Thank you for your birthday message. Today I'm 54 years old. How many games will I be able to make by the retirement age, including the original action game that I'm currently making at Square Enix? I'd like to work hard to develop a game that everyone around the world can enjoy. pic.twitter.com/s74WdzWswc — Yuji Naka / 中 裕司 (@nakayuji) September 17, 2019

Stay tuned for more information on the game.

