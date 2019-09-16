TGS 2019 Attendance Reached 262,076 Visitors - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 244 Views
The Computer Entertainment Supplier’s Association announced there were 262,076 visitors at Tokyo Game Show 2019 from September 12 to 15.
Tokyo Game Show 2020 will run from September 24 to September 27, 2020.
Here is a look at attendance over the last three years:
|2019
|2018
|2017
|September 12
(Business Day)
|33,465
|September 20
|September 21
|31,961
|26,564
|September 13
(Business Day)
|34,977
|September 21
|September 22
|36,356
|31,512
|September 14
(Public Day)
|91,301
|September 22
|September 23
|107,310
|106,075
|September 15
(Public Day)
|102,333
|September 23
|September 24
|123,063
|90,160
|Total
|262,076
|298,690
|254,311
Here is an overview of TGS:
Tokyo Game Show 2019 with a theme message “One World, Infinite Joy” exhibited the record scale of 2,417 booths consist of 655 exhibitors, which covered a broad range of new game and service platforms including consoles, smartphones and PCs.
The keynote featured the impact of 5G over game market, which made clear impression that 5G will expand e-Sports and cloud gaming market steadily.
Tokyo Game Show Business Matching System is newly revamped and produced 1496 meetings which is more than twice as many as the last year. It proves that TGS has grown to play an ever more important role as a business hub in the international game market.
Thanks Gematsu.
