TGS 2019 Attendance Reached 262,076 Visitors - News

The Computer Entertainment Supplier’s Association announced there were 262,076 visitors at Tokyo Game Show 2019 from September 12 to 15.

Tokyo Game Show 2020 will run from September 24 to September 27, 2020.

Here is a look at attendance over the last three years:

2019 2018 2017 September 12

(Business Day) 33,465 September 20 September 21 31,961 26,564 September 13

(Business Day) 34,977 September 21 September 22 36,356 31,512 September 14

(Public Day) 91,301 September 22 September 23 107,310 106,075 September 15

(Public Day) 102,333 September 23 September 24 123,063 90,160 Total 262,076 298,690 254,311



Here is an overview of TGS:

Tokyo Game Show 2019 with a theme message “One World, Infinite Joy” exhibited the record scale of 2,417 booths consist of 655 exhibitors, which covered a broad range of new game and service platforms including consoles, smartphones and PCs.

The keynote featured the impact of 5G over game market, which made clear impression that 5G will expand e-Sports and cloud gaming market steadily.

Tokyo Game Show Business Matching System is newly revamped and produced 1496 meetings which is more than twice as many as the last year. It proves that TGS has grown to play an ever more important role as a business hub in the international game market.

