Indie Developer Super Icon Announces Closure

Indie developer Super Icon, known for their 2D throwback platformer Super Life of Pixel and their first-person shooter Vektor Wars, have announced their imminent closure resulting from low sales of multiple projects.

In a detailed blog post, company founder Richard Hill-Whittall explains the circumstances that have led to the company's current situation including a lack of promotion and visibility for their titles, projects failing to find a publisher (citing a desire to sign bigger-budget indies) and low budgets forcing cut backs on the quality of their products leading to poor reviews.

Richard details that Super Life of Pixel (PS4/PSV/NS) saw such poor sales that it caused troubles for publisher Whitemoon Dreams, while PLATAGO (NS/PC) also saw low numbers. Vektor Wars meanwhile managed to sell 300 units on Switch since July (insufficient to fund a company) and while the PS4 release is still to come, it is unlikely to change their fortunes.

Super Icon is the successor company to Icon Games (who worked on multiple PS2/PSP/Wii games) who in turn were the successor company to Graphic State Games (who mainly worked on GBA). You can view the full back catalogues for Icon Games and Graphic State Games here and here.

